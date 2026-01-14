'For God's sake!' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's girlfriend Virginia Fonseca angrily shuts down marriage rumours

Vini Jr and Fonseca have reportedly been together for around three months but, in October, the Brazilian winger issued an apology to the presenter and influencer after she discovered flirtatious text messages between the star and other women on his phone.

At the time, he said: "We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. I recently experienced a situation that made me reflect and recognise attitudes that didn't represent who I want to be or the kind of relationships I want to build.

"Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I feel enormous affection and respect. Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, her commitments, and her life just to be with me. I have met an admirable mother and an incredible partner.

"Although we weren't officially a couple yet, there was a sincere connection. I'm not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I didn't respond in the best way I could have, and that I disappointed her.

"For this reason, I want to apologise publicly, with an open heart, because I understand that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust, and transparency. The idea now is to restart everything. Without lies, without fights, without masks. With lots of love, affection, and respect."