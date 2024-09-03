Football's craziest transfers: How 'f*cking hopeless' Ali Dia fooled Southampton into playing him in the Premier League

After claiming to be the cousin of a Ballon d'Or winner, Dia went down in football folklore as one of the most bizarre signings ever

Ali Dia has gone down in football history. After purporting to be the cousin of legendary Ballon d’Or winning AC Milan forward George Weah, Dia managed to blag his way into a Premier League move in 1996.

Graeme Souness, then working as Southampton’s manager rather than as a surly television pundit, received a phone call from a man claiming to be Weah; it was not. The voice on the other end of the line nevertheless recommended Dia to Souness, who felt that such an endorsement could not be ignored.

So, Dia was handed a one-month contract and would go on to become perhaps the worst player the Premier League has ever seen...