Flying Abdeslam Ouaddou warns players he 'will not give gifts' despite rotation by Premier Soccer League leaders Orlando Pirates
The signings made
In the offseason Premier Soccer League transfer season, Orlando Pirates signed Sipho Mbule (free), Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Nkosikhona Ndaba (Richards Bay), Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka), Sihle Nduli (Stellenbosch), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Kamogelo Sibelebele (TS Galaxy) and Azola Tshobeni (Chippa United) as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou replaced Jose Riveiro.
The ex-defender then added Andre De Jong (Stellenbosch FC), Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane (Marumo Gallants) in January.
How Ouaddou has been dealing with his wide pool of players
When the season started, Pirates were competing both domestically and in the CAF inter-club competition.
After the CAF Champions League's elimination, they remained with local competitions, where they have so far won MTN8 and Carling Knockout.
The Soweto giants are aiming at becoming the first team ever to win all top-tier titles in a single season by securing the Premier Soccer League crown and the Nedbank Cup.
It explains why Ouaddou has been rotating his squad, with players finding themselves either starting or being left out of matchday squads.
The rotation policy has so far worked for the team.
No gifts for players
However, Ouaddou insists he is not at the club to make anyone happy.
“Since I was a professional football player in England in the [English] Premier League, we were playing in many competitions with a big squad; it’s very important to have this kind of management,” he told the media.
“Especially, there is the fitness shape of the guys and the fatigue as well, and you have to evaluate the kind of fatigue regarding the games we are playing and the squad that we have.
“On the other hand, to keep the competition inside the team. Everybody needs to be involved. When I say everybody involved, I’m not here to give gifts," Ouaddou added.
“I evaluate the performance of the guys at training, the guys who are professional, and the guys who are working, and they deserve to play. They get the chance to play, and they are included in this rotation.
“This is very important when you are ambitious in any league. My mentality as a coach in any club is to have this kind of rotation. But the guys have to deserve it. It’s not a gift," he concluded.
The big call for Pirates
On Wednesday, Pirates' quest to win the PSL will be under a massive test when they host the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
A win for the Sea Robbers will leave Masandawana nine points behind, which might be tough to recover from owing to Bucs' form locally.