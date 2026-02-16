Flying Abdeslam Ouaddou warns players he 'will not give gifts' despite rotation by Premier Soccer League leaders Orlando Pirates

When the season started, Pirates were competing both domestically and in the CAF inter-club competition.

After the CAF Champions League's elimination, they remained with local competitions, where they have so far won MTN8 and Carling Knockout.

The Soweto giants are aiming at becoming the first team ever to win all top-tier titles in a single season by securing the Premier Soccer League crown and the Nedbank Cup.

It explains why Ouaddou has been rotating his squad, with players finding themselves either starting or being left out of matchday squads.

The rotation policy has so far worked for the team.