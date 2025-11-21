Florian Wirtz's Liverpool nightmare continues as Arne Slot reveals £116m playmaker is injured and will miss upcoming games

Slot gave an update on the health of his squad during his pre-match press conference on Friday. The Dutchman revealed that along with Wirtz, Conor Bradley also picked up a muscle complaint during the international break. Liverpool's boss said he expects the Northern Irishman to be out for at least the next three weeks. His absence could cause a selection headache for the Reds going forward, as Jeremie Frimpong remains sidelined with a thigh injury he picked up during Liverpool's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last month. Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have both filled in on the right side of defence this season, however, there is no recognised senior right-back left in the squad.

While the former Feyenoord boss did not give an exact timeline on Wirtz's return, he did suggest the ex-Bayer Leverkusen midfielder would be sidelined for a shorter period than Bradley.

There was some positive news however, with Alisson Becker fit enough to start against Forest. The Brazilian could feature for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Reds defeat to Galatasaray back in September.