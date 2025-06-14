Florian Wirtz's eye-popping salary at Liverpool revealed ahead of £116 move as Germany star set to join Mohamed Salah and Vigil van Dijk as one of Reds' top earners
Florian Wirtz is set to become one of the top earners at Liverpool after his stunning £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen.
- 22-year-old's base salary a whopping £195k-a-week
- Bonuses could bump total pay packet to £13m per year
- Wirtz will be third highest-paid star at Anfield