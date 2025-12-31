Five South Africans At Simba SC Including Three Former Mamelodi Sundowns Employees! Steve Barker reinforces Tanzanian giants' technical team as 19-goal goal Nigerian striker returns to SA club

Although Barker has come in with his trusted lieutenants, they will work with Seleman Matola, whom they have found at the club. Matola has been a consistent figure at the Kariokor giants, despite the many coaches that have come and left.

The Tanzanian tactician has been a trusted man by the Simba hierarchy, as they believe he brings a sense of continuity between different transitions.

Now, Matola will work as Barker's assistant on a technical bench that consists of the goalkeeper's coach, Davies Phiri; performance analyst Prinil Deen, who previously worked with Mamelodi Sundowns; and fitness coach Sibusiso Makhula.

The new South Africans join their counterparts, Neo Maema, who is on a one-year loan deal from Masandawana, and Rushine De Reuck, who was brought on board to strengthen the playing unit.

De Reuck is a former Sundowns defender and played quite well on his official debut during the Community Shield in September. Young Africans beat Simba to extend their unbeaten streak against their arch-rivals.