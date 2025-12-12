Five Orlando Pirates players who desperately need a move away from the club in January

Orlando Pirates’ squad is a fortress of depth - layered, competitive and shaped for a coach who values tactical flexibility and relentless internal competition.

Abdeslam Ouaddou has built a group where every position has two, sometimes three, capable options. But in a squad this stacked, not everyone thrives. Some players become passengers, others victims of system shifts and a few simply lose their rhythm in the noise of constant rotation.

Here, GOAL lists five Pirates players, who, through no lack of talent, now look like they need new environments, new responsibilities and new air to breathe.

