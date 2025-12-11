Five Kaizer Chiefs players who desperately need a move in January

Kaizer Chiefs have flattered to deceive as the 2025/26 season prepares for the 2025 AFCON break.

Defensively, the club has shown clear improvement with only six goals conceded after 13 league outings, making theirs the second-best defence in the division as things stand.

The issues, however, are further up the pitch with several attackers not pulling their weight.

If a combination of new striker signings and players who've been part of the furniture can't find their shooting boots soon, it'll be in their best interests, and the club's to find new homes.

Here, GOAL explores the way forward for a handful of Chiefs players and how the club could benefit from a few sales.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱