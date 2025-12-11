+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ashley Du Preez, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
James Freemantle

Five Kaizer Chiefs players who desperately need a move in January

Chiefs have a lopsided squad that isn't gelling in the final third as 2025/26 approaches the halfway mark. Several players will be considering their futures during the upcoming January transfer window.

Kaizer Chiefs have flattered to deceive as the 2025/26 season prepares for the 2025 AFCON break.

Defensively, the club has shown clear improvement with only six goals conceded after 13 league outings, making theirs the second-best defence in the division as things stand.

The issues, however, are further up the pitch with several attackers not pulling their weight.

If a combination of new striker signings and players who've been part of the furniture can't find their shooting boots soon, it'll be in their best interests, and the club's to find new homes. 

Here, GOAL explores the way forward for a handful of Chiefs players and how the club could benefit from a few sales.

  • Fiacre Ntwari, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Fiacre Ntwari

    After signing in July 2024 from TS Galaxy, the Rwandan goalkeeper arrived with a big reputation but he's not lived up to the hype. 

    This season he's made a grand total of one appearance, and none in the league. Chiefs will need to cut their losses here on an investment that didn't work out. At a reported R5.5 million, the deal wasn't exactly cheap, and it's underlined the need for a reliable number one 'keeper at Chiefs.

    Brandon Petersen is the undisputed first pick at the moment, but there's no doubt Chiefs will try and dip back into the market for more options. 

    That would leave Ntwari with absolutely no choice but to leave. 

  • Ashley Du Preez, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Ashley du Preez

    The former Stellenbosch man simply isn't prolific enough to be relied upon as a first-choice attacker. 

    Now 29, Du Preez's best scoring season came in 2021/22 when he bagged nine goals in 29 league appearances for Stellies.

    His best output for a single season in the league for Chiefs was six goals and five assists back in 2022/23. Since then, his output of direct goal contributions has dwindled drastically. 

    Two goals from 21 in the league last season simply isn't good enough, even for a wide player.

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Wandile Duba, Ethan Chislett and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Ethan Chislett

    What was the point of signing playmaker Chislett from Port Vale?

    He hasn't played a single minute yet for the club and it's mid-December. Rather use a development player in his place on the bench and ship the 27-year-old somewhere else where he might get some game time. 

  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpagepix

    Wandile Duba

    Managers at big South African clubs need to make unpopular decisions, and letting Wandile Duba leave Chiefs would certainly qualify in that category.

    Still only 21, the natural ability and knack for scoring goals is clearly there. However, there's a sense that Duba is battling somewhat with 'second-season' syndrome and also finds himself down the pecking order behind new signings and existing options Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala. 

    Duba can't thrive on the bench. It might be time for him to spread his wings and attempt another challenge in the PSL. 

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    On the topic of unpopular calls, selling the in-form Sibongiseni 'Ox' Mthethwa would be even riskier than sanctioning the sale of Wandile Duba.

    However, at 31, Mthethwa might need to think about his long-term prospects at Chiefs. 

    Is there a chance of him signing one more deal elsewhere that guarantees first-team football? 

    The former Stellenbosch midfield general has played 1397 minutes this term, only Inacio Miguel has featured in more (1515) out of any outfielders at the club. It's a serious crossroads moment for the board who must decide whether to extend Mthethwa's contract, which expires in June 2026, or put their eggs in another basket. 

    This critical decision might boil down to the player's desires.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Top-heavy Chiefs squad needs streamlining

    With so many underperforming attackers or attacking midfielders on their books, Chiefs management needs to work out which players they have plans for and which ones need to get shipped elsewhere. 

    There's no use having players like Ethan Chislett sit on the bench and never play. 

    Similarly, Ashley Du Preez, Pule Mmodi and Wandile Duba can't be happy with their contributions so far, and the club could justifiably try to cash in on any or all of them. 

    Replacing four under-performing strikers with one or two astute new purchases could free up funds for investment elsewhere on the pitch. 

  • Rushwin Dortley, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    It's not all doom and gloom for defensively stubborn Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs have managed to become a tough nut to crack, and they should improve further in that regard with a permanent manager in place next season.

    Don't forget also that Rushwin Dortley and Given Msimango, two defenders with wholly different skill sets, should be fit and firing again in 2026.

    More options at the back and a more settled defensive unit will allow management to experiment and allow players to express themselves more in the final third.

