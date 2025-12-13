Five Mamelodi Sundowns players who desperately need a move away from the club

Mamelodi Sundowns’ squad is a machine - layered, meticulously constructed and engineered for a coach who demands tactical versatility, rotation and excellence in every position. Miguel Cardoso has inherited and refined a group where competition is unforgiving and standards are sky‑high. Every role has depth, every position has challengersand every training session feels like a trial.

But in a squad this stacked, not everyone thrives. Some players become passengers, others victims of tactical evolution and a few simply lose rhythm in the churn of constant rotation.

Here, GOAL lists five Sundowns players who, through no lack of talent, now look like they need new environments, new responsibilities and new air to breathe.

