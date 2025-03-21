'Firing Hunt is crazy, SuperSport United are Mamelodi Sundowns' development team! They expect Andre Arendse will move team from relegation zone? Kaizer Chiefs should also have mutual agreement with Nasreddine Nabi' - Fans

The Swanky Boys have not been at their best in the ongoing campaign across all competitions.

On Friday, Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United confirmed the exit of coach Gavin Hunt.

The 60-year-old has struggled to help the Swanky Boys have a stable, which has seen them drop to the relegation zone after failing to have a meaningful campaign in the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and Carling Knockout.

However, the majority of the fans believe the club's management is to blame for the struggles since their job is to sell good players without effectively replacing them.

Article continues below

Have a look at all the reactions as sampled by GOAL.