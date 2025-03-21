Gavin Hunt, SuperSport UnitedBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

OFFICIAL: SuperSport United shockingly sack former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt after a string of poor results that now sees the club sinking into the relegation zone

Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport UnitedG. HuntSuperSport United vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCB. McCarthyS. CampbellT. MbathaS. NdebeleO. MoloisaneAston VillaClub Brugge

Matsatsantsa part ways with their most successful coach after his second stint failed to deliver results, leaving the team struggling at the bottom.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hunt fired by Supersport United
  • Arendse and Johnson take over on interim basis
  • Next game is against fellow strugglers City
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match