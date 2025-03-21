OFFICIAL: SuperSport United shockingly sack former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt after a string of poor results that now sees the club sinking into the relegation zone
Matsatsantsa part ways with their most successful coach after his second stint failed to deliver results, leaving the team struggling at the bottom.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hunt fired by Supersport United
- Arendse and Johnson take over on interim basis
- Next game is against fellow strugglers City