Firecracker explodes next to goalkeeper Emil Audero during Inter's clash with Cremonese as perpetrator loses fingers after 'senseless act'
'Lone wolf' fan maimed after botched explosive device
The terrifying scenes unfolded just three minutes and 12 seconds into the second half at the San Siro. With play resuming, a powerful firecracker was launched from the Inter end, exploding violently just inches away from Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero. The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Inter, collapsed to the ground, visibly dazed by the concussive blast.
While medical staff attended to the shaken goalkeeper, a grim scene was playing out in the stands. According to Corriere della Sera, the perpetrator, identified as a "lone wolf" rather than a member of the organised Ultra groups, attempted to handle a second explosive device. The firecracker detonated prematurely in his hand, resulting in the loss of two or three fingers.
The chaos did not end there. In a brutal act of internal policing, the injured man was reportedly set upon and beaten by fellow supporters in the Curva Nord before eventually being extracted for medical treatment. He has been hospitalised under police guard and is expected to be formally arrested once he is discharged.
Inter stars confront Ultras and snub post-match salute
The explosion triggered an immediate and furious reaction from the Inter players. Leading figures including Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez and Alessandro Bastoni rushed to check on their former teammate Audero, offering apologies for the behaviour of their supporters.
Visibly angry, the players gestured wildly towards the stands, demanding an explanation for the assault. Christian Chivu, the former Inter defender now on the coaching staff, also approached the Curva, appearing visibly shaken and remonstrating with the crowd.
In a significant break from tradition, the Inter squad collectively decided not to perform the customary salute to the Curva Nord following their victory. Defender Alessandro Bastoni explained the decision was a stance against the violence.
"There was so much concern for Emil's health," Bastoni said. "We certainly didn't think about sanctions related to the result; that is neither correct nor human. These are things that must never, ever happen. It was a choice [not to salute the fans] because certain things must not exist in the world in general. There is already so much violence around every day, and we want to convey healthy competitiveness."
Marotta demands justice as Audero praised for professionalism
Inter President Beppe Marotta moved quickly to condemn the incident, distancing the club's values from the actions of the individual involved. While the match was not suspended, the club hierarchy was left embarrassed by the episode, which occurred in front of the league's president, Ezio Simonelli.
"I would like to stigmatise and condemn a senseless gesture that has nothing to do with the values of sport," Marotta stated. "The authorities are investigating; it seems to have been an isolated act and the person responsible will be identified. However, the condemnation must be explicit and complete."
Marotta also took time to praise Audero, who managed to pick himself up and complete the match despite the shock of the explosion. "The professionalism of Audero must be emphasised; he got up immediately and finished the game," the president added.
San Siro closure threat hangs over Juventus showdown
The repercussions of Saturday’s violence could extend to the pitch for Inter’s next home fixture. The club is now bracing for a disciplinary decision from the sporting judge, with a fine of up to €50,000 likely. However, the greater fear is a partial stadium closure.
Strict liability rules in Serie A mean the Curva Nord could be ordered to close for the next home match in the Italian top-flight, which happens to be the Derby d'Italia against fierce rivals Juventus. Such a ban would strip Inter of their most vocal support for one of the most crucial fixtures of the calendar.
The atmosphere in the stands had already been tense prior to the explosion. Fans had displayed a banner that appeared to protest against Oaktree, the club's owners, reading: "In victories and in adversity, coach and team, we are by your side" - a message that pointedly excluded the ownership. However, the "senseless act" that followed has now shifted the focus entirely from corporate protests to criminal violence, leaving the club to face the consequences.
