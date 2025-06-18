Fifa Club World Club African focus: Thembinkosi Lorch shows his class against Manchester City as Iqraam Rayners stars for Mamelodi Sundowns, but tough luck for Elias Mokwana & Cassius Mailula while pressure mounts for Al Ahly's Jose Riveiro

The first round of action is done and dusted for Africa's finest - we look at how Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad AC, Al Ahly & Esperance played.

The pressure is already mounting on José Riveiro, with Al Ahly fans wasting no time in demanding results after just his first outing at the helm.

Thrown straight into the spotlight, Riveiro’s debut saw his side hold none other than Lionel Messi and his teammates - an impressive feat that turned heads and raised expectations in equal measure.

Meanwhile, Themba Zwane marked a personal milestone. Participating in his second Fifa Club World Cup, the seasoned playmaker finally earned his first start under new boss Miguel Cardoso - an opportunity he seized with evident intent.

But it wasn’t all smiles for the continent’s elite. African powerhouses Wydad Casablanca and Esperance endured rocky starts, with results that left much to be desired.

GOAL breaks down how Africa’s giants fared in the opening round of group-stage clashes at the Club World Cup.