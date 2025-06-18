This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, June 2025Getty
Michael Madyira

Miguel Cardoso dismisses succumbing to pressure from Mamelodi Sundowns fans after Themba Zwane decision in Fifa Club World Cup opener against Ulsan HD - 'There’s no ghosts from the past at all'

FIFA Club World CupMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundT. ZwaneM. CardosoPremier Soccer LeagueUlsan HD FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCUlsan HD FC

The Brazilians' captain started an official match for the first time ever under the Portuguese trainer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Next Match