FIFA adds $60 supporter tickets for 2026 World Cup after fan backlash
Dedicated ticket allocation to national team supporters
FIFA confirmed Tuesday that a new $60 Supporter Entry Tier will be available for all 104 matches at the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tickets will be allocated to Participating Member Associations, which will determine how they are distributed to supporters who have followed their national teams home and abroad.
How tickets will be allocated
Under FIFA’s framework, half of each national federation’s ticket allotment will fall into lower-priced categories. Forty percent will be assigned to the existing Supporter Value Tier, while 10 percent will be reserved for the new Supporter Entry Tier. The remaining tickets will be split evenly between Supporter Standard and Supporter Premier tiers.
Why the change was made
The announcement follows growing criticism from fans after FIFA’s initial ticketing plans offered no access to the lowest-priced categories for participating teams. Prices for group-stage matches ranged from $120 to $265, sparking backlash - particularly in Europe - over dynamic pricing models, added fees, and delayed refunds.
Demand, refunds and next steps
FIFA says it has received more than 20 million ticket requests during the current sales phase. In a further adjustment, it will waive administrative fees on refunds processed after the July 19 final if teams are eliminated. The Random Selection Draw remains open until Jan. 13, 2026.
