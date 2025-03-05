Gianni Infantino 2025 Club World Cup TrophyFIFA
Jacob Schneider

FIFA to award $1 billion in Club World Cup prize money, incentivizing big clubs such as Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid, Erling Haaland's Manchester City, Cole Palmer's Chelsea FC

FIFA Club World CupChelseaManchester CityInter Miami CFL. Messi

All 32 clubs will split what is anticipated to be the largest prize ever handed out in club soccer across a seven-match format

  • Club World Cup prize money revealed
  • $1B in funds to be handed out across all 32 teams
  • Largest sum of money ever handed out in club soccer
