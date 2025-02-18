FA defends Thomas Tuchel work from home agreement as England boss allowed to skip Premier League games for regular Germany trips
The Football Association has defended Thomas Tuchel's work from home agreement as the England boss continues to skip Premier League games.
- Tuchel took charge of the Three Lions in 2025
- Has not travelled to any league game in the last three weeks
- The FA has come out in support of the German manager