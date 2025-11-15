'It exploded!' - Micky van de Ven admits he might never score a better goal than 'viral' Champions League effort for Tottenham

The 24-year-old was responsible for a rare highlight during the Oranje's frustrating evening in Poland. In the 17th minute, he won the ball back deep in his own half, setting off on another length of the field dribble that saw him ride multiple challenges before eventually winning a free kick in the attacking third.

It inevitably drew comparisons to Van de Ven's exploits for his club, with journalists asking if he thought he could replicate his scarcely believable solo effort from the week prior. That prompted the rapid defender, who was playing as a left back in Ronald Koeman's side, to admit he will likely never top his effort against the Danish champions.

Van de Ven called the reaction to his goal "chaos", revealing that he was inundated with messages after the game.