Explained: Why West Ham's relegation from Premier League would cost British taxpayers £2 million

Nuno’s appointment is yet to lead to an upturn in form, with West Ham failing to win any of their first four games under his stewardship. After earning an impressive 1-1 draw at Everton on 29 September, the east Londoners have since suffered three successive league defeats against Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds United.

Speaking after their latest reverse against Leeds, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admitted the club are "in trouble now", telling Sky Sports after the game: "A dressing room when you're second bottom of the league is low. The only way this will change is if we step up and show some fight.

"We need more of that. It's easy to hide and be scared almost. It's easier said and harder to do sometimes. You have to face up to the reality of where we are and we're in trouble now.

"We've talked as a group, but it's down to the players as well. We speak to each other, but there's only so much. It's got to come from within. We haven't been great at home, but now is the time to roll your sleeves up."