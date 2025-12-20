AFP
Explained: Why Newcastle were denied 'stonewall' penalty against Chelsea after Anthony Gordon sent flying by Trevoh Chalobah
Woltemade redemption powers Newcastle surge
Determined to make amends for a flat derby showing the previous week, Newcastle exploded out of the blocks and overwhelmed Chelsea during a ferocious first half. Central to their dominance was Nick Woltemade, who seized his moment with ruthless efficiency. The opening goal stemmed from Gordon’s sharp pressing, as he robbed Wesley Fofana in midfield and drove Newcastle forward. Jacob Murphy delivered a teasing cross, Gordon’s initial effort was superbly repelled by Robert Sanchez, but Woltemade reacted quickest to hammer home the rebound. The second followed soon after and was even more emphatic. Gordon again was the architect, whipping in a delicious delivery from the left. Woltemade stretched instinctively to guide the ball beyond Sanchez, sparking a deafening roar as a tight offside check eventually confirmed the goal stood. Newcastle were flying, and Woltemade might easily have completed a hat-trick before the interval if he had not scuffed two more opportunities.
Why Newcastle were denied penalty
Chelsea, so ragged before the break, emerged transformed after half-time. Their revival was ignited by a moment of real quality from Reece James, who curled a sublime free-kick over the wall and into the corner. Suddenly, belief surged through the visitors. Newcastle, who had looked so comfortable, began to retreat and the contest opened up. What followed was a sequence of events that would leave the home crowd incandescent. Midway through the second half, Gordon chased a loose ball into the penalty area and was met by Chalobah. The Chelsea defender barged across him, sending Gordon tumbling towards the advertising hoardings. St James’ Park erupted, players surrounded the referee, and VAR was swiftly engaged.
Yet, to widespread disbelief, no penalty was awarded. The Premier League later explained on X: "The referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact from Chalobah on Gordon deemed to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance."
Ally McCoist was unequivocal on commentary, branding it "a stonewall penalty," while Joe Cole described the challenge as "too much aggression". Even former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin admitted it was "risky with bells on it".
Meanwhile, retired Premier League official Darren Cann told BBC Sport: “At normal speed I can understand why the referee didn’t award a penalty. Chalobah certainly takes a risk in making such a challenge because there’s clear contact with Gordon. So the decision was right to be reviewed by VAR, who came to the conclusion that a clear and obvious error had not been made and stayed with the on-field decision of no penalty. I do think that had a penalty been given, I believe the VAR would have stuck with that decision too. So this comes down to 'referee’s call'".
Chelsea complete comeback as frustration grows
The sense of injustice only deepened when Chelsea completed the turnaround. In direct contrast to Newcastle’s intricate first-half play, the equaliser came via route-one football. Sanchez launched the ball long, João Pedro muscled beyond his marker, surged clear and finished calmly to silence the ground. Newcastle, who had been vibrant and inventive, suddenly looked deflated. Howe rolled the dice, withdrawing Woltemade, Gordon and Murphy for Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga. The changes failed to spark a late response, and the points slipped away. It marked yet another frustrating statistic for the Magpies as they have now dropped 13 points from winning positions in the league this season.
Boxing Day spotlight looms amid fixture shake-up
Newcastle’s focus now turns quickly to a daunting Boxing Day trip to Old Trafford, where they face Manchester United in the Premier League’s only fixture on December 26 this season. The decision to stage a solitary match on a date traditionally overflowing with top-flight football has raised eyebrows. The Premier League’s scheduling was shaped by fixture congestion, broadcast obligations and the expanded European calendar, with December 26 falling on a Friday and leaving only one viable broadcast slot. All other Matchweek 18 games have been spread across the following weekend. For Newcastle, though, attention remains fixed on what might have been. A scintillating first half deserved more, but once again, controversy and missed opportunities combined to leave a bitter taste on Tyneside.
