Explained! Why Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Sipho Mbule did not make Hugo Broos' final Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

BackpageClifton MabasaExplained! Why Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Sipho Mbule did not make Hugo Broos' final Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiersSouth Africa vs South SudanPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FCSekhukhune UnitedTS GalaxyH. BroosSouth SudanS. MbuleUganda vs South AfricaUgandaAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationThe Belgian mentor announced his final 23-man squad and the talented midfielder did not make the cut. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBroos explains why Mbule is not in Bafana squadThe midfielder was in the preliminary squadSA will play Uganda and South SudanFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below