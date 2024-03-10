Explained: Why Ederson escaped red card for wiping out Darwin Nunez with rash tackle after poor back-pass from Nathan Ake - as Alexis Mac Allister equalises for Liverpool vs Man City with resulting penalty
Manchester City's Ederson escaped a sending off against Liverpool after the Brazilian gave away a penalty for wild challenge on Darwin Nunez.
- Ederson gives away penalty on Nunez
- Escapes red card but fortunate
- Mac Allister equalises from the spot