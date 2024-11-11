EXPLAINED: Why Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has to start Orlando Pirates trio Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha in 2025 Afcon qualifier against Uganda

As the international break kicks in, Bafana Bafana stands on the brink of a defining chapter in its 2025 Afcon journey.

With two games left in Group K, the stakes are clear but daunting: Uganda, perched at the top with 10 points, holds the advantage, while Bafana Bafana, with 8 points, is close but must claw its way forward.

Coach Hugo Broos now faces a pressure-filled mission, tasked with making bold lineup decisions to secure the all-important win in Kampala.

But this isn't just about points—it’s about reclaiming national pride, advancing South African football, and laying the groundwork for the future.

The trip to Mandela National Stadium is no ordinary fixture; it’s a contest against a formidable opponent, with home-ground advantage and a history of fierce, physical play.

Winning in Kampala could be the morale boost Bafana needs, setting up an ideal stage for their final qualifier against South Sudan in Cape Town.

But can Broos unlock the formula to break down Uganda’s defense, manage the fatigue of travel, and overcome the inevitable crowd pressure?

There are numerous questions hanging over his head: who will lead the attack, which creative playmaker can take the midfield reins in the absence of Themba Zwane, and will the defense hold strong without Kekana?

Each selection Broos makes could shape the narrative not only of this qualifier but also of Bafana’s long-term journey.

This moment presents an opportunity for Broos to dig deep, make difficult calls, and maybe even take a risk on younger, hungrier players who can offer the energy and resilience needed to topple the Cranes.

As fans hold their breath, the spotlight on Broos and his squad intensifies.

With Morocco on the horizon, these games aren’t just another part of the schedule—they’re a battle for Bafana’s place on the continental stage, and they could well be a preview of South Africa’s footballing future.

GOAL takes a look at what the Belgian can do in the upcoming games