Explained! What Fawaaz Basadien would bring to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in upcoming PSL transfer window - 'He’s a good set-piece taker and a good quality provider of the ball'

The former AmaZulu tactician says he is not surprised by how the defender is performing for Stellies because he is a quality player.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Defender linked with the Soweto giants

Barker reveals Basadien's strengths

Replaced Modiba and stood out for Bafana in WCQ 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱