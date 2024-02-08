Explained: How Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney convinced Jack Marriott to drop down into League Two with January transfer to Wrexham

Explained: How Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney convinced Jack Marriott to drop down into League Two with January transfer to WrexhamChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersFleetwood TownJack Marriott has explained how Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney influenced his decision to step down a division and join Wrexham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStriker signed on deadline dayLeft Fleetwood in the third tierPart of an ambitious project