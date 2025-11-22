Explained: How Pep Guardiola's half-time team talks are costing Man City millions

Haaland scored his 99th Premier League goal in City's last game against Liverpool and he can hit his century of goals in England's top flight against Newcastle on Saturday at St James' Park. Haaland is being tipped to go on and beat Magpies' legend Alan Shearer as the league's all-time top scorer if he sees out his 10-year contract with City. Guardiola - who declared his admiration for Shearer's goal tally for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle - believes he has a good chance of toppling the former England striker.

He said: "His [Shearer’s] quality to score goals in big teams. He won the Premier League, but not in the teams that everybody knows. The guys who have been making numbers for a long time, not just one or two seasons, I always admire them because it means resilience and being there every season.

"They don’t score goals for one season. They do it over a lot of seasons and that means being incredibly focused, professional and you have to love the game. For Erling to be there with Alan Shearer is really good for both of them. You don’t have to know mathematics to realise that if he [Haaland] stays a long, long time and continues this average, he will be close to Harry Kane and close to Alan Shearer."