Explained! Former Orlando Pirates coach reveals how he neutralised Thembinkosi Lorch during Casablanca Derby as Wydad's winning run is ended by Raja

Raja Casablanca head coach Fadlu Davids was plotting against Thembikosi Lorch when his side faced Wydad Casablanca in a Botola Pro League game on Wednesday.

The match ended 0-0 with Lorch lasting 77 minutes of this Casablanca Derby.

Davids has previously coached Lorch at Orlando Pirates and this time around, he was planning against his former player in a foreign land.