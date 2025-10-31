Explained! Former Orlando Pirates coach reveals how he neutralised Thembinkosi Lorch during Casablanca Derby as Wydad's winning run is ended by Raja
Davids against Lorch
Raja Casablanca head coach Fadlu Davids was plotting against Thembikosi Lorch when his side faced Wydad Casablanca in a Botola Pro League game on Wednesday.
The match ended 0-0 with Lorch lasting 77 minutes of this Casablanca Derby.
Davids has previously coached Lorch at Orlando Pirates and this time around, he was planning against his former player in a foreign land.
Davids reflects on missed Casablanca Derby opportunity
"To be part of a derby like this, one of the biggest derbies on the African continent, it's of course a special match, special feeling to be part of this match once again," Davids told KickOff.
"But of course, me as a coach, am disappointed. My staff and I, we're disappointed with the result because we had a fantastic plan.
"We created the chances, the tactical breakthrough in terms of unlocking them and being dominant over them. It was just unfortunate that we couldn't go home with the three points."
Davids praises Lorch's role at Wydad
"Ja, you analyse Lorch's time at Wydad, he has become a key member of the team," added the former Maritzburg United coach.
"Wydad is a little bit more a direct team, playing the ball to the striker and playing off second balls.
"But you know with Lorch in the team, he brings a different dynamic. It's not really playing to Lorch's strength, but when he's on the ball, he creates something different in terms of the attack. So, he has become a key member of the team."
What comes next?
Lorch would be hoping his consistency for Wydad will finally convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider him for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Knowing that Broos changed his mind about Themba Zwane could inspire Lorch to believe it is still possible to get back into the national team.