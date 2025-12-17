Explained! Ex-Great Olympics coach reveals how Ghana exposed Bafana Bafana's weakness and points out that 'they will disgrace you' ahead of 2025 AFCON

“When we came here, we planned how to contain Bafana Bafana, and it worked to perfection. It [the friendly] has helped them [Bafana] to see the weaknesses of the team so they can correct it before AFCON," Ocansey told the media.

“It was a game they played, and fortunately, we were able to block where we planned to block. And that worked for us because our boys were determined to play.

“I don’t take anything away from Bafana Bafana; they are a very good team. Tactically, if you don’t strategise well, they will disgrace you. They are not a bad side at all," he added.

The former Accra Great Olympics and Bechem United coach revealed that they did not have perfect preparations for the Bafana game, given that the players were still doing their clubs' duties.

“For us, we had three weeks to prepare; this is a new team. Our players are also still playing in the league; [while preparing for this match], they would come in to train with us and go back to their teams to play league games," he explained.

“But I’m satisfied with their performance because it’s a new team. I’d like to congratulate Bafana Bafana of South Africa; I wish them good luck at AFCON.”