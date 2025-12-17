Explained! Ex-Great Olympics coach reveals how Ghana exposed Bafana Bafana's weakness and points out that 'they will disgrace you' ahead of 2025 AFCON
Bafana exposed?
Ghana's Black Galaxies head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey has laid down how their strategy exposed Bafana Bafana during a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.
In the end-to-end affair, South Africa emerged winners after a 57th-minute, precisely taken long-range strike by Mbule made the difference.
Ocansey has said their game plan worked well, especially in containing Hugo Broos' side, whom he says can disgrace their opponents.
Plan worked perfectly
“When we came here, we planned how to contain Bafana Bafana, and it worked to perfection. It [the friendly] has helped them [Bafana] to see the weaknesses of the team so they can correct it before AFCON," Ocansey told the media.
“It was a game they played, and fortunately, we were able to block where we planned to block. And that worked for us because our boys were determined to play.
“I don’t take anything away from Bafana Bafana; they are a very good team. Tactically, if you don’t strategise well, they will disgrace you. They are not a bad side at all," he added.
The former Accra Great Olympics and Bechem United coach revealed that they did not have perfect preparations for the Bafana game, given that the players were still doing their clubs' duties.
“For us, we had three weeks to prepare; this is a new team. Our players are also still playing in the league; [while preparing for this match], they would come in to train with us and go back to their teams to play league games," he explained.
“But I’m satisfied with their performance because it’s a new team. I’d like to congratulate Bafana Bafana of South Africa; I wish them good luck at AFCON.”
Was Broos satisfied?
On the other hand, Broos was happy with the outcome, but he was not satisfied with how his players generally performed.
“I’m happy with the result that we won the game, but I think we can play much better than today. We didn’t really play a very good game; there was not so much movement in the team as we are used to, and the passing was not good," Broos said after the game.
“So we still need a little bit of work to be on the highest level for next week. I’m certain that plays in the heads also that next week AFCON starts.
“The players are a little bit afraid to get injured or whatever. But again, I expected a little bit more from my team today, a better game, but that can happen," he added.
“I remember two years ago, it was Lesotho in the last game we played, so that gives us hope. I’m sure the boys will be ready for Angola.”
Appollis injury fears
Apart from the unsatisfying performance, Broos is scratching his head over the fitness of Oswin Appollis. The Pirates star suffered a kick on his leg, and he was treated after the game, raising fears he could miss the Group B opening games.
"[The injury] is not bad; he just got a kick on his leg, and maybe tomorrow he will have a little problem. But okay, it’s nothing major," the former Cameroon coach said.
“I think we did it very well two years ago at AFCON, and I think we can’t be happy if we don’t come back with the same result. I think this year we have to go even more," Broos went on to explain their ambition in Morocco.
“But this is the tournament that is very difficult, but I think we have the qualities to do it. We will try to bring gold."
As Ghana set their eyes on the 2026 African Nations Championship qualifiers, Bafana are focused on the December/January finals that will kick off in a matter of days.