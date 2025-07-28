Exits to expectations: The departures that could reshape Mamelodi Sundowns and the gaps they need to fill

Sundowns have been relatively quiet during the transfer window, with their only notable signing being left-back Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch.

But while arrivals have been limited, departures have been significant, and they suggest that something bigger is brewing at Chloorkop.

The club, long regarded as South Africa’s domestic powerhouse, is in the midst of a quiet but meaningful transformation. With the confirmed exits of several key players and reports of Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro potentially heading out as well, it’s clear that Sundowns are trimming their squad and possibly redefining their tactical identity under head coach Miguel Cardoso.

This period of transition could mark the start of a strategic shift - one focused not just on maintaining dominance, but also on evolving in key areas to compete more fiercely on the continental stage. With a more streamlined squad, the Brazilians must now identify and reinforce the positions that will make them even stronger in the season ahead.

Here, GOAL breaks down who’s out and where they still need to strengthen.

