Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

EXCLUSIVE: Former Togo & Gabon coach Paulo Duarte ready take over from Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana coach after his success in Burkina Faso - But can Orlando Pirates give him a chance?

Premier Soccer League, Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City, Friendlies, Lesotho vs South Africa, Lesotho, South Africa, World Cup Qualification CAF

The experienced Portuguese tactician believes he has what it takes to help the National Team hit even greater heights once the position falls vacant.

  • Broos has been doing well for Bafana Bafana
  • He is hoping to help South Africa qualify for World Cup
  • Duarte ready to take over
