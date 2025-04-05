EXCLUSIVE: Former Togo & Gabon coach Paulo Duarte ready take over from Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana coach after his success in Burkina Faso - But can Orlando Pirates give him a chance?
The experienced Portuguese tactician believes he has what it takes to help the National Team hit even greater heights once the position falls vacant.
- Broos has been doing well for Bafana Bafana
- He is hoping to help South Africa qualify for World Cup
- Duarte ready to take over