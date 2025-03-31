EXCLUSIVE: Experienced former Togo coach Paulo Duarte ready for 'competitive PSL' & tips Kaizer Chiefs to get back to the top! Makes choice between Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates
The 55-year-old has massive experience for both club and international football having managed several teams over the years.
- Duarte has vast experience in African football
- He has coached many teams on the continent and abroad
- Portuguese ready for PSL