Excl: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker slams Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' critics - 'It is not about Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates, Spain are doing it with Real Madrid & Barcelona'
Broos' team consists of many players from Masandawana and the Buccaneers as the two teams have been doing well in the Premier Soccer League, lately.
- Mthembu slams Broos's critics
- Some SA fans still not convinced by the coach
- The Belgian has guided Bafana to 2025 Afcon