Ex-USMNT coach reveals ‘great players’ advice heeded by Weston McKennie as lucrative Juventus contract is lined up

McKennie joined Juventus in 2020 on a free transfer from the German side, but had struggled to really stamp his mark in Turin. The United States international had been in and out of the team for the majority of his time in Italy and endured a terrible loan spell at Leeds in 2023. When McKennie’s spell in Yorkshire resulted in relegation from the Premier League and being ostracised from the team completely, it appeared as if his career at the highest level of football was hanging in the balance.

He returned to Italy and a struggling Juventus, where he has transformed himself and his career. The versatile player has been willing to play in a multitude of positions, including wing-back, and has most recently found his home as a number nine. McKennie may not be cut from the same cloth as the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Michel Platini or Roberto Baggio, but he has made important contributions with Jonathan David sidelined.

The 27-year-old, who has four goals and five assists so far in Serie A, is likely to be rewarded for his fine form with a new bumper contract. The news was not a surprise to his former national team coach, who insisted that McKennie is a great player.