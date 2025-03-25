'Just walking up the stadium stairs hurts' - Ex-Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen announces retirement from football amid fear of becoming 'dependent on painkillers'
Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen has confirmed he will retire from playing football at the end of the season at the age of 37 due to injuries.
- Vertonghen calls time on playing career
- Veteran defender in pain due to injuries
- Had successful spells at Ajax, Tottenham, Benfica & Anderlecht