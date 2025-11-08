Former Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael has warned Mamelodi Sundowns of difficulties they are set to face in the CAF Champions League against Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

Eymael has himself handled the DR Congo outfit before and thus is in a better position to outline what lies ahead for the Premier Soccer League giants.

The former head coach of Kenya's heavyweights AFC Leopards has pointed out exactly what makes Lupopo hard to beat, especially on their turf.

Downs were beaten in the final last season and are hoping that this time, they will be lucky but must navigate the challenging ties ahead of them.