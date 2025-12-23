Ex-Premier League striker falls on neck in failed attempt at acrobatic celebration after last-gasp AFCON equaliser as serious injury avoided

Daka’s misjudged landing left him crumpled, clutching at his neck as medical staff rushed over. The images were unsettling, particularly given the force involved, but the outcome proved far kinder than first feared. Hauled to his feet by teammates, Daka was able to see out the remaining minutes as Zambia secured a valuable opening point. Zambia coach Moses Sichone has leaned heavily on him, and with good reason. His international record now stands at 21 goals in 44 appearances, a return that dwarfs his output at club level.

When Daka arrived at the King Power Stadium in 2021, he did so as a coveted asset, joining a Leicester side still basking in the afterglow of an FA Cup triumph under Brendan Rodgers. Expectations were high, but he has only managed to score 10 goals in 76 Premier League appearances for the Foxes, who were relegated to the Championship in May. Daka's struggles have continued in the second tier this term, as he's found the net only once through 20 games.

