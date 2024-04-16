Troy Deeney Forest Green 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Ex-Premier League star makes shock career change as he gains wildcard entry to 'iconic' UK championship event

Premier LeagueTroy DeeneyWatfordChampionship

Troy Deeney, the former Premier League striker, is poised to change careers and compete in a national pool competition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Deeney set to try his luck at pool
  • Claimed to be a rookie pool player all his life
  • Sacked as Forest Green boss after six games in charge

     

Editors' Picks