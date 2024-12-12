Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus defends former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Gaston Sirino after allegations of faking injuries and refusing to train at Kaizer Chiefs - 'He loves being his own human being, one of the smartest players'
Reports recently emerged suggesting the experienced attacking midfielder clashed with his bosses at Naturena over alleged misconduct.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sirino was said to be refusing to train at Chiefs
- The club even responded
- Now, his former teammate Erasmus has commented