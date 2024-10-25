Ex-Orlando Pirates man Richard Ofori hits back at Gavin Hunt on foreign goalkeepers, credits expats as the force behind Ronwen Williams' rise- 'You must be the best goalkeeper to play in another country'
The Usuthu custodian and Ghana international has joined the debate about the influx of shot-stoppers from other countries into the PSL.
- Hunt feels foreign keepers are hindering the development of locals
- But Richard Ofori disagrees
- The Ghanaian feels expat custodians are developing local keepers