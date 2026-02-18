Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah fails to debut as former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch are frustrated by bottom-placed Magesi
Magesi hold Stellenbosch
Struggling Magesi FC managed to collect a point after holding Stellenbosch in a Premier Soccer League encounter to a 1-1 draw at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Langelihle Phili struck in the 35th minute to give Stellies the lead.
The visitors fought back and in the 42nd minute registered an equaliser when Samuel Darpoh scored with an assist from Zimbabwean international Edmore Chirambadare.
- Backpage
Where does draw leave Stellenbosch and Magesi?
After 16 games, Stellies are 13th with 16 points, while Magesi are at the bottom with 12 points from 17 matches.
Both sides are in dire need of points as they aim to avoid a relegation dogfight as the season cruises towards the homestretch.
Can Hunt help Stellenbosch redeem their PSL standing?
After failing to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, Stellies' big ambition now is to fight and ensure they finish the league in a respectable position.
There is also the Nedbank Cup assignment ahead, where they are scheduled to take on PSL opponents Golden Arrows in the Round of 16.
“The domestic cup and the league, which is our bread and butter, are where we are putting our focus mostly. So, we want to do well in the games and cups that we are involved in," Stellenbosch defender Siviwe Nkwali said as he stressed the need to perform well in the remaining games.
“I can’t, however, say that we are focusing on one cup and not the other. We want to do well in all the games we play.”
- Backpage
Next games
On February 21, Stellies will host Abafana Bes'thende for a domestic encounter. Three days later, they will be hosted by Kaizer Chiefs for a PSL game, an opportunity for coach Hunt to face his former side.
For Magesi, they are set to host Polokwane FC on February 27.