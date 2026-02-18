Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah fails to debut as former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch are frustrated by bottom-placed Magesi

After failing to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, Stellies' big ambition now is to fight and ensure they finish the league in a respectable position.

There is also the Nedbank Cup assignment ahead, where they are scheduled to take on PSL opponents Golden Arrows in the Round of 16.

“The domestic cup and the league, which is our bread and butter, are where we are putting our focus mostly. So, we want to do well in the games and cups that we are involved in," Stellenbosch defender Siviwe Nkwali said as he stressed the need to perform well in the remaining games.

“I can’t, however, say that we are focusing on one cup and not the other. We want to do well in all the games we play.”