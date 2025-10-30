Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena guides unbeaten MC Alger to the top of the Algerian Ligue 1
- MC Alger
Maximum points for Mokwena on the road
MC Alger beat USM Khenchela away from home 1-0 in an Algerian Ligue 1 match on Thursday.
The result saw Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger shooting to the top of the Ligue 1 standings.
They now have 16 points, the same as second-placed JS Saoura who have played three games more than them.
Unbeaten Mokwena
In the six league games MC Alger have played this season, they have yet to taste defeat with five wins and a draw.
It is the kind of run Mokwenas would want to maintain to keep a winning culture in his team.
The Algerian giants are also in the CAF Champions League, bidding to do better than last season, where their campaign ended at the semi-final stage.
- MC Alger
Mokwena’s tactical influence
Since taking over the capital city club, Mokwena appears to have managed to meet the demands of his job at a club where they are impatient with coaches.
Experiences at previous clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca, seem to have prepared him to soak in the pressure of working at an ambitious team.
However, expectations remain high for him to win the League 1 and the Champions League.
- Backpage
What comes next?
With momentum on their side and confidence growing in their camp, Mokwena’s MC Alger continue with their bid to reclaim the league title.
They face Saoura in a top-of-the-table affair on Monday, seeking to open a gap at the summit.