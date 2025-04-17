Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi hails 'gambling' Jose Riveiro for taking chances with young players and outlines the ideal character traits for the Spaniard's replacement
The 49-year-old coach has carved out a reputation as a firm believer in budding talent and getting the best out of Bucs' youngsters.
- Riveiro is leaving Pirates at the end of this season
- He leaves a legacy of promoting young players
- Lekgwati hails the Spaniard for believing in young blood