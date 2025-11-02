Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man Utd defender is helping Arsenal's Premier League title charge claims Golden Glove frontrunner David Raya
Arsenal's spectacular defensive record this season
Arsenal extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions after beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday. The result marked yet another clean sheet for Raya, who has now recorded 10 shutouts in 13 matches across competitions. Arteta’s side have conceded just three goals all season.
The Gunners’ defensive discipline has been central to their early-season dominance, combining organisation with aggression to suffocate opposition attacks. Arsenal’s victory over Burnley also strengthened their grip on top spot in the Premier League, keeping them six points clear of Manchester City and seven points ahead of defending champions Liverpool. Heinze’s arrival as assistant coach in the summer has reportedly added an edge to their defensive training sessions, with players embracing his high-intensity methods.
- AFP
Raya praises Heinze for defensive solidity
Raya heaped praise on Heinze for instilling a fighting spirit throughout the team, crediting the Argentine’s influence on Arsenal’s clean sheet record. "He’s a guy, he’s a coach, where he wants us to fight - a lot of intensity," said Raya after Saturday’s win. "To win games, you have to defend very well, especially in this league. This is the toughest league in the world.
"You have to be very, very, very solid to be able to win games. Normally, the games are won by one goal. So, it’s really, really important to keep that asset from us, from everyone. Not just the back line, just every single player. So, it’s a lot of credit to him as well."
Raya also reminded his team-mates to stay grounded despite their excellent start. "We have to think game by game," he continued. "We have to think it’s very early in the season. We’ve played 10 [league] games in the season, so it’s a lot of football to be played.
"We are only just starting in November, so obviously it’s nice to be there [at the top of the league] and to have those points. But we have to focus on ourselves, focus game by game and in the present.
"It’s incredible, not just the defence, I think it’s a collective achievement, if you want to put it that way. It starts from the striker, finishing with the goalkeeper. So, it’s just incredible to have that work rate from everyone, trying to shut teams down and not concede that many chances, not concede anything. And that’s just credit to everyone. So, it’s incredible to have that achievement."
- Getty Images Sport
Heinze: A former Red Devil becomes a Gunner
Heinze, a former Manchester United defender, joined Arsenal’s coaching team in the summer and has made a noticeable impact. The Argentine played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2007 after joining from Paris Saint-Germain, making 83 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals before moving to Real Madrid. Known for his fierce style and leadership, Heinze’s influence appears to have translated seamlessly into coaching under Arteta, who he played with at PSG.
Arsenal fighting for first PL title in over two decades
Arsenal’s next assignment comes in the Champions League, where they travel to face Slavia Prague looking to maintain their flawless start in that competition. A win would not only secure qualification from the league stage but further reinforce their growing reputation as Europe’s most in-form team. Domestically, the Gunners will then prepare for a testing run of November fixtures that includes meetings with London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea, as they continue their pursuit of a first league title in over two decades.
For Raya, the goal will be to maintain his Golden Glove momentum, while Heinze’s challenge will be to ensure the team’s defensive structure remains consistent through the winter schedule.
Advertisement