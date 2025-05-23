Ex-Man Utd star Brandon Williams receives 14 month suspended prison sentence and ordered to 180 hours of community service over dangerous driving charge
Former Manchester United Brandon Williams has received a 14-month suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving at speeds of over 160 kmph.
- Williams handed 14-month suspended jail term
- Crashed his car at speeds of over 160 kmph
- Ordered to undertake 180 hours of community service