Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns winger gives brutal 'laughing stock' assessment of the Lion of Judah's Bafana Bafana future - 'Players like Percy Tau, who often go unnoticed on the field shouldn’t wear no. 10'
The South Africa vice captain has struggled to make an impact in the national team since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tau has been key for Bafana in the past years
- But of late struggled to make an impact
- An ex-Bafana star feels Tau no longer deserves the no.10 shirt