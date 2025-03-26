'Percy Tau is a Lion without teeth! He is finished, Mofokeng must take no.10, He is just adding numbers to the Bafana Bafana team' - Fans

After 50 caps for Bafana, fans question whether Percy Tau still deserves his spot, with many saying his time is up after underwhelming displays.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tau's return to Bafana Bafana after missing the last two Afcon qualifiers has received mixed reactions from football fans.In the recent Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin, where he reached the milestone of 50 caps, many supporters were unimpressed with his performances. His contribution in both games was heavily scrutinised, with some questioning whether he still deserves to wear the national jersey. Fans took to social media to voice their frustration, highlighting his below-par displays. Despite his experience, his impact on the pitch has not been convincing for many.GOAL takes a look at what supporters had to say as Tau's performances continue to spark debate. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱