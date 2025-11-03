Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi warns 'it’s like someone drunk saying, I don’t want to fall' as Golden Arrows prepare for Orlando Pirates clash
- Backpagepix
Deadly finishers
The KwaZulu-Natal side handed Marumo Gallants a commanding 4-0 defeat on Sunday at King Zwelithini Stadium. Sede Junior Dion, now the league’s top scorer with seven goals, opened the scoring, while Isaac Cisse also showcased his goal-hungry instincts. Thokozani Khumalo capped off the victory with a brace, underlining the Arrows attacking threat and growing momentum this season. And Ayabulela Maxwele walking away with the Man of the Match accolade.
Regardless of suffering five defeats, drawing once, and winning five of their 11 league games so far, the Durban side has shown signs of gradually finding its rhythm — a consistency that will be thoroughly tested in the coming fixtures.
The 54-year-old coach has emphasised that while his plan is beginning to take shape, this is only the start. He is determined not to let the early improvements lead to complacency, acknowledging that much can still happen over the course of the season.
- Backpage
Building phase
Following the team’s spectacular display, Mngqithi explained in the post-match press conference that the club is still in a building phase.
“The truth is, we are still in the building phase, and we should not be carried away. I want to build a stronger pace that must be able to last for as long as possible, regardless of what happens in the team,” Mngqithi told the media.
“The boys are responding, and a lot of young boys that have not been seen, and that’s very encouraging for me. The culture of working very hard – I think that’s what I have brought into the team, and everybody understands that. [It’s] not just about the ability to play, but the ability to run because the team works very hard.”
- Backpage
The boys are interested
He further added that he does not want to create an environment that would place negative pressure on his team.
“I would not want to get carried away with this because it will end up being a stress element to the team. When you play football with the mentality that you can’t lose here, it’s like someone drunk saying, “I don’t want to fall,” because now the focus shifts away from playing your normal game, and you see what you get [out] of it,” he said.
“When you say you can’t afford to make mistakes, that’s where you will make a mistake. But it is positive; the boys are interested. The team is looking strong physically. We always finish the game stronger than our opponents, and that’s probably a big plus in how the team is performing.
“The most important thing for me is that the team is scoring goals, and that will always be a big factor because you want the team to always guarantee you at least one goal, and then you know you have to worry about keeping zero behind, and that’s what I’m trying so hard to rectify – our defensive play to be strong,” he concluded.
- Backpage
What comes next for Arrows?
Arrows now shift their focus to Wednesday night, where they will face one of the toughest challenges in the league — Orlando Pirates. Both sides have shown considerable hunger in recent matches, though the Buccaneers managed only a single point in their last outing, making them a difficult side to predict.
The challenges do not end there, as the KwaZulu-Natal side will once again host Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup semifinals over the weekend, testing their depth and consistency further.