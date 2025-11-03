Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi warns 'it’s like someone drunk saying, I don’t want to fall' as Golden Arrows prepare for Orlando Pirates clash

He further added that he does not want to create an environment that would place negative pressure on his team.

“I would not want to get carried away with this because it will end up being a stress element to the team. When you play football with the mentality that you can’t lose here, it’s like someone drunk saying, “I don’t want to fall,” because now the focus shifts away from playing your normal game, and you see what you get [out] of it,” he said.

“When you say you can’t afford to make mistakes, that’s where you will make a mistake. But it is positive; the boys are interested. The team is looking strong physically. We always finish the game stronger than our opponents, and that’s probably a big plus in how the team is performing.

“The most important thing for me is that the team is scoring goals, and that will always be a big factor because you want the team to always guarantee you at least one goal, and then you know you have to worry about keeping zero behind, and that’s what I’m trying so hard to rectify – our defensive play to be strong,” he concluded.