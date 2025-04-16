Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana criticises Miguel Cardoso's treatment of Lucas Suarez after costly mistake against Kaizer Chiefs - 'You’re killing his confidence, you’re showing that you don’t trust him'
The Argentine has recently emerged as a weak link in the Masandawana defence and his errors have come in big games.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Suarez made a costly mistake against Chiefs
- He was targeted by Amakhosi for being error prone
- Kekana defends the Argentine but criticises Cardoso