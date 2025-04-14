Kaizer Chiefs starlet Wandile Duba reveals Lucas Suarez was the ‘weak link’ they targeted and the plan paid off in their Nedbank Cup semi-final ambush of Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We knew that he would make that type of mistake'
The young striker pounced on the Argentine's error to score the equaliser, bringing Amakhosi back into the game.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Duba capitalises on Suarez error
- Soweto derby Cup final in Durban
- Chiefs beat Sundowns for the first time