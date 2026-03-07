Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch continues his fine form at Al-Ittihad! But will Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos swallow his pride and call him?
The Lorch Show continues
South African attacker Thembinkosi Lorch continued his exploits in Libya with Al-Ittihad after helping them secure a win on Friday night.
Nyoso was on target as his club beat Al Shomooa 4-1 in the league outing, which was his second goal for the Libyan side since his move from Wydad AC.
WATCH: Lorch's clinical strike
Have a look at how Lorch beat his marker before finding the back of the net.
Lorch's stats in Libya
Since his move to Al-Ittihad, Lorch has played four competitive games with a return of two goals and an assist, once again proving his doubters wrong.
- Backpage
Will Broos consider him?
Bafana Bafana are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
However, before then, an international friendly game is coming against Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
It is to be seen if Hugo Broos will succumb to pressure and finally give Lorch a chance to prove his worth for Bafana Bafana, who struggled to make an impact in the 2025 AFCON.